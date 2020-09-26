BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School volleyball teams should’ve had brooms handy Thursday at the House of Thunder gymnasium.
That’s because the Lady T-birds swept the Lake Havasu High Lady Knights. The freshman and junior varsity squads won their pair of matches, and varsity coach Zdenko Radic’s Thunderbirds struck down the Lady Knights in three straight contests.
“I don’t remember the last time we swept LHH at all levels,” Radic said, noting that he was a bit nervous beforehand. “It was awesome, a great night for Mohave volleyball. I am proud and pleased with our varsity team. They had a lot of energy, intensity and never let down. They kept the momentum on their side from the first point until the last one.”
That was the case, in part, thanks to Radic’s daughter Maya, who amassed five aces, 13 kills and four digs. “She played smart and aggressive on offense, and they couldn’t stop her.”
The coach credited several players for their contributions: “Hannah Burgess was a great presence on the net with some monster blocks. Jazzy Jimenez, Alma Castillo, Ariana Mendez and Ashley Salzer played very well in the back row. Hope Collins, my setter, ran our plays well and got everybody going on offense. I am also impressed with Kinsley Rupe and two newcomers to the team, Rhyah Jackson and Sydney Engelhardt.”
On Tuesday, the Lady T-birds were less successful at Mingus High, falling in a lengthy battle 25-22, 18-25, 17-25, 25-21 and 8-15. “Both teams played well, and the momentum was back and forth the entire match,” said Radic.
“We are happy and excited about the season, as we were not sure if it would happen or not. We have a lot of seniors on the team who have been playing together for many years and deserve the chance to play their last year at high school. They play better and with more confidence every day.”
