MOHAVE VALLEY — Lake Havasu City runners placed 1-2-3 in the boys race and 1-2-4 in the girls race as the Knights swept the team titles at Wednesdays Mid-Week Multi cross country meet hosted by River Valley High School.
Joshua Hansen won the boys 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 41 seconds, breezing to the victory by more than a minute over teammate Joshua Lumpkin, who was clocked in 19:03. Brody Port completed the 1-2-3 Havasu sweep with a time of 19:16.
Cade Cantrell of Kingman Lee Williams took fourth in 19:18, followed by teammate Elijah Davis one second later.
Rounding out the top 10 in the boys race were Evan Kuch of Lake Havasu City in 19:27; Nikolus Burgos of Lake Havasu City in 19:35; Curtis Felknor of Paker in 19:35; Alexander Gallegos of Lake Havasu in 19:46 and Ulyssis Short of River Valley in 19:47.
River Valley’s Brycen Lister was 16th in 20:39 while Deshaun Stinnett was 69th in 30:06.
For Mohave, Jaime Lozoya was just outside the top 10, placing 11th in 19:48. Andrew Graham was 13th in 20:03, Andy Debord was 20th in 21:26, Mauricia Zamudio was 25th in 22:06, Brandon Ramay was 33rd in 23:00, Steven Faria was 44th in 23:15, Ahmad Khatib was 47th in 23:47, Hayden Allen was 61st in 25:37, Aaron Federico was 62nd in 25:50 and Aiden Beltran was 70th in 30:13.
Laughlin runners were Jasiel Trejo, 24th in 22:05; Osvaldo Castro, 29th in 22:27; Emiliano Mendez, 50th in 23:56; Bruno Rangel, 64th in 27:33; Davis Smith, 72nd in 31:24; and Junior Vasquez, 73rd in 33:25.
Lake Havasu City claimed the boys team title with 19 points. Lee Williams was second with 51, followed by Mohave High School with 89, Parker with 104, Kingman with 112 and Laughlin with 158.
Lake Havasu City won the girls title with 34 points, followed by Lee Williams at 47, Laughlin at 56, Palo Verde at 98 and Needles at 124.
Winner of the girls race was Isabella Sloma of Lake Havasu in 22:52, beating teammate Alyssa Musselman, who was second in 23:30.
Laughlin’s Leslie Quintero finished third in 23:54. Laughlin’s Alessandra Faccioli placed 10th in 25:28.
Others in the top 10 were Thelma Febakke, Lake Havasu City, fourth in 24:06; Alexis Hecker, Lee Williams, fifth in 24:14; Sara Bredenkamp, Kingman Academy, sixth in 24:45; Katalina Robison, Lee Williams, seventh in 24:54; Carissa Collier, Needles, eighth in 24:56; and Lily Smith, Kingman, ninth in 25:24.
Other runners for Laughlin were Louisa Chapa, 12th in 25:31; Julia Thomas, 20th in 26:50; and Hannah Santos, 25th in 28:50.
For Mohave, Kaiana Bayliss placed 29th in 29:38 and Neferthary Orquidez was 40th in 37:11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.