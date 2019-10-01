BULLHEAD CITY — The Lake Havasu High School Knights outscored the Mohave High School T-birds 365-183 at the Bullhead City Municipal Swimming Pool on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady T-birds lost 215-59 and the T-birds fell 150-124 during their Arizona Interscholastic Association nondivision swim meet.
“Our boys were really tight, but our girls ... we got seven girls, so it’s really hard to compete with any of ... of the teams for that matter,” Mohave High School head coach Ed Catalfamo said. “But we’ve got another group coming up next year and we’ll be restocking the girls.”
Catalfamo added: “We sure have quality (girls) for sure, but we don’t have the numbers to compete for the entire meet.”
Mohave junior Jacob Gray won two individual and two relay races.
Gray won the 100-meter freestyle in a time of 1 minute, 6.14 seconds, and he also won the 100 backstroke at 1:20.64.
T-birds sophomore Caleb Riggs, junior Soren Irgens and senior Nick Cabanillas combined with Gray to win, as well as set a T-bird record at 2:09.25 in the 200 medley relay.
The same quartet won the 200 freestyle relay at 1:54.56.
“Gray is brand new to swimming,” Catalfamo said, “and he has really worked on improving his strokes and his underwater technique.”
Lady T-birds junior Madelynn MacDonald won the 200 freestyle at 2:39.66 and the 100 butterfly at 1:24.90.
Madelynn keeps powering her way into the swimming circle every week,” Catalfamo said.
“Our boys are doing really good,” Catalfamo said. “They tied Havasu the last time we met.
T-birds senior Nick Cabanillas won the 50 freestyle at 28.66.
“Cabanillas took first in the 50 free,” Catalfamo said. “He’s a new one, too. Last year was his first year.”
Cabanillas also was part of the two-time, above-mentioned winning relay teams.
Riggs, who also won two relays, was victorious in the 100 breaststroke at 1:18.78.
“Caleb is a seasoned swimmer,” said the nine-year Mohave head swimming coach. “He’s a smart swimmer, he has great technique and is gaining strength in his strokes.”
