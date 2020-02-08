BULLHEAD CITY — Prior to the Mohave High School varsity boys game Friday night, coach Kyle Morse was looking for his younger players to make a statement.
“Let’s see what they’re made of,” said the Thunderbirds coach, specifying that he had high expectations for the likes of sophomore Hayden Williams.
Youth was on display and didn’t disappoint — except on the scoreboard, as the T-birds’ overall mark dropped to 4-13 after a 60-45 loss to Lee Williams High from Kingman. The visitors boosted their record to 10-7.
Although the Volunteers stormed to a 10-3 lead, they never got
too comfortable.
Just when it appeared Mohave might fade, the hosts crept back in — as a 19-10 deficit was trimmed to 19-15.
After they dug a 29-17 hole, the T-birds rallied behind 3-point bombs from Alonzo Flores and Brian Ising. What’s more, Jesus Martinez made his presence known in the paint to prevent the Vols from dominating the glass.
Late in the first half, the teams exchanged two-point baskets — and then Mohave nailed another 3 at the buzzer to make it 33-30 at intermission.
Midway though the third quarter, as the scoreboard read 37-33, the T-birds’ effort remained palpable: They were hustling, boxing out and connecting on crisp passes.
Mohave’s offense wasn’t clicking anymore, but the defense kept them within eight points by quarter’s end.
Early in the final frame, Chris Flores drilled a 3 that got everybody’s attention, closing the gap to 44-39.
But Lee Williams, as it did throughout the contest, had an answer.
Mohave’s Caleb Fearing converted on the game’s final shot from downtown, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
“The Volunteers have legitimate scorers,” Morse said. “But overall, I’m satisfied with our effort and energy.”
Mohave was without formidable sophomore forward Raul Martinez, who is nursing a sprained ankle.
The Thunderbirds’ regular season ends Tuesday when they host Prescott.
