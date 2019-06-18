BULLHEAD CITY — Patriots head basketball coach Joey Leslie earned the Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A West Region Coach of the Year honor following the 2018-19 season.
It was the second season that Leslie earned the region coach of the year award.
Leslie said he heard he earned the award while he and his Mohave Accelerated Learning Center squad was at the 1A West Region Tournament at Salome High School in early February.
“It was a very humbling experience because of the group of coaches I compete against,” Lesile said.
MALC’s boys finished the regular season with a record of 14-4 overall, 6-0 in region, according to aiaonline.org.
The Patriots advanced into the Elite Eight before falling to the Fort Thomas High School Apaches.
“I was very proud of Coach Leslie,” said MALC 6-foot-2 forward Zach Neal, who will be entering his senior year in a few weeks. “It is gratifying to see that hard work and dedication be recognized.”
Patriots 6-5 center Jacob Leslie, who will be a senior in a few weeks, added: “I was proud, but I wasn’t all too surprised. My dad is a great coach, and this was a really good year for him and the team. So, when I heard the news, I was extremely happy for him but I know that’s just what he does.”
Coach Leslie is already looking ahead.
“It was the most fun I had coaching a group of kids, and I get to do it all again this year,” he said.
