MOHAVE VALLEY — The Shogun Total War fast-pitch baseball tournament, a two-day affair under the Tri-state’s Empire Sporting Events umbrella, swung into action Saturday at River Valley High School.
Mohave Accelerated Learning Center products Zach Neal and Tyson Banks joined forces with the Sandlot Gang team out of Las Vegas, while Mohave High School graduate Brayden Jones is playing for Needles High throughout the weekend.
On a hazy afternoon, with air like damp wool and a blow-dryer breeze, Banks started at first base while Neal flashed his glove at shortstop for the 5A Sandlot squad — coached by Will Biles, a cousin of U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. In its opener, Sandlot won 4-0 over Redlands (California) Bulldogs Red.
Needles swept both of its games, including a 9-1 victory over the Las Vegas Wildcats, in which Jones contributed a single, double and triple.
Jones is expected to attend Cerro Coso Community College in California, while Neal is heading to Ursinus College in Pennsylvania.
In other action Saturday, host RVHS was slated to play an evening doubleheader, according to coach Billy Fregozo.
Among the Dust Devils playing in the weekend tournament: Aiden Gunn, Gage Solano, Gabe Graham, Gavin Hogencamp, Haden Giovea and Thomas Farnham.
“Those guys will be returning to the diamond next season for River Valley baseball,” said Fregozo. “Their dedication to the upcoming off-season program will make a huge difference.”
