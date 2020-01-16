LAS VEGAS — Participants from Bullhead City and the vicinity earned several awards during the USA BMX Silver Dollar Nationals that took place Jan. 10-12 at South Point Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.
Xavier Lomeli, of the 15 Novice group, captured three first-place finishes, which earns him a promotion to the Intermediate division.
Turnell Henry, a Hall of Fame racer, personal trainer and certified coach who also operates the Colorado River BMX track, took home prizes as well: He finished second in Saturday’s 51 & Over Expert and 56-60 Cruiser categories, then placed third in Sunday’s same groups.
“I’m not pleased, I’m experienced and older than the others,” said Henry, who turns 61 in June. “I hold my own, but I have to do a lot more, I know what I’m capable of and what I’m not doing. I need to work harder in order for me to start winning.”
Meanwhile, A.J. Kalaitzian battled hard in his first national race and debut in the 12 Expert group. Other competitors included Alonzo Sandoval, competing in the 17-20 Intermediate division, where he placed fifth on Saturday and fourth on Sunday; and Damian Sandoval, participating as part of the 15 Expert group, who didn’t place in the main races.
Quixote Miller and Ryder Granath each participated in their first nationals, as did Crash Shaffer, who competed strongly but fell short of placing in the mains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.