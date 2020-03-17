BULLHEAD CITY — High school coaches have a lot on their minds about Gov. Doug Ducey’s order to shutter Arizona schools until March 27 due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Most of the local sports mentors who chimed in agree with the mandate and are looking out for their student-athletes’ best interests.
Shannon Patterson, head coach of Mohave High School’s girls varsity softball, said she has no problem with “social distancing” that has been urged to help stem the spread of the virus.
“Being proactive in any potential crisis situation is better than having to be reactive and not being prepared,” said Patterson, whose Lady T-birds are slated to resume regular-season play March 31. “How many times in our history have we taken the watch-and-wait approach and been wrong? Mitigating the spread of any potential pathogen should take precedence over any perceived inconveniences in the short-term.”
River Valley High School track and field coach Jonathan Clark is disappointed for his team, but said he believes Ducey made the correct call.
“It’s tough for the kids and coaches alike I’m sure. I was just daydreaming about spring ball, running ‘What if’ through my mind to an empty field and weight room,” said Clark, who also coaches the Dust Devils football and boys basketball squads.
“These kids have worked hard to play sports this spring. I just hope it gets cleared up,” he added. “I do think it is the right decision to make, however. I have two friends who are doctors. They both are saying this (situation) can be dangerous, and that closing everything down and limiting exposure is key.”
Scott Neal, an assistant baseball coach for Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, explained why he is dispirited for upperclassmen whose final seasons have been curtailed by the two-week stoppage.
“I have coached many high school baseball players in this area, from Little League into their senior season. It is very disheartening to see players like Brayden Jones (MHS), Trevor Price and Zach Neal (both of MALC) lose out on their most anticipated year for their respective schools,” said Neal, whose sons Zach and Josh play baseball and basketball for the Patriots. “From a safety perspective, we must ensure our kids are protected from the health threat we currently face, so that they can head to college and represent Bullhead City at the next level.”
Thunderbirds assistant coach Todd Jones — father of aforementioned MHS pitcher Brayden — echoed that sentiment.
“It is very upsetting for all the kids, especially the seniors, but we have to think ‘safety first.’ Cross your fingers and hope we resume play,” said Jones.
MALC softball coach Shanda Weiler, whose team hasn’t played a game since March 2, said she understands the circumstances but empathizes with her players.
“As a coach, of course, I want what is in the best health interest of my athletes,” she said. “But my heart aches for our seniors who will not be making up lost time or memories on the bus trips, field or games. I can only hope that this suspension is lifted, and we can get back to the game we love soon.”
Meanwhile, Dust Devils baseball coach Billy Fregozo expressed some frustration for the sake of his younger student-athletes.
“This is the time of the season we expected to start to progress. We have been playing with five freshmen and two sophomores on varsity,” he said. “This is a young group to start building with — and we cannot even practice as a team. The break can do one of two things: Have us fall back a little, or make us hungry to play baseball again.
“For the two seniors from last season, let’s hope this all fires back up March 30 for them,” Fregozo added. “They deserve a decent season and Senior Night.”
Fellow River Valley mentor Kathleen Watson, who oversees Lady Dust Devils varsity softball, sounded as if the only symptom she’s feeling is withdrawal from the fields and dugouts.
“This is the first time in 14 years (being involved with softball on a high school and collegiate level) that I haven’t been on the diamond every day in March,” said Watson. “There is this void I feel — not being able to see my players every day is tough. I know that if I feel this way, my girls have a similar feeling.”
Mohave mentor Patterson looked at the bright side.
“Thus far, only four games have been impacted for us and those could easily be rescheduled with double-headers,” she said. “Barring any additions to our time away, practice resumes March 30.”
Ultimately, Clark said he thinks common sense has prevailed.
“The safety of our kids, teachers and coaches have to come first. I believe that the school district has put them first by extending our spring break.”
