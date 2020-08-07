MOHAVE VALLEY — On another sweltering afternoon, this reporter was inside River Valley High School’s gymnasium waiting for his interview subject.
Brandon Lopez was on a distant baseball diamond, practicing with Dust Devils coach Billy Fregozo. Not to worry.
The recent graduate of Mohave High School jogged from the field to the designated meeting location in less than a minute — while barely breaking a sweat.
But then, Lopez is accustomed to hustling and working out, which he has done almost daily since mid-March, when concerns about COVID-19 caused schools to close.
“It’s a big challenge to prepare for college,” said Lopez, who is expected to be a pitcher and utility fielder for Westcliff University in Irvine, California. It’s located roughly 40 miles as the crow flies from San Bernardino, where Lopez was raised.
Although Lopez played baseball and football for the Mohave High School Thunderbirds during his senior year, he has stayed in shape this summer partly under the tutelage of Fregozo, for whom Lopez played at RVHS three years ago.
“He’s a good kid and great ball player. Brandon works hard, and I would never refuse to help any kid trying to get better,” said Fregozo, who helped coach Lopez before the player moved to California (summer 2018), after which he enrolled at MHS for his junior and senior years.
“My little cousin, who is like a sister, was at Mohave High — so it became like family to me,” Lopez explained.
Since the coronavirus took hold, he has participated in organized baseball tournaments (often with ex-Thunderbird Brayden Jones) for the Dust Devils and with Needles High School players. There is a tourney scheduled this weekend at River Valley, where Lopez is expected to suit up for the Mustangs (a.k.a. River Bandits); the Dust Devils will participate as Tri City Venom.
Rex Roediger, the T-birds varsity baseball coach, said it was a pleasure to mentor Lopez on and off the field.
“Brandon always struck me as a strong, independent young man,” said Roediger. “He is someone who knows what he wants and isn’t afraid to get it. I always considered Brandon as a leader.
“I wish him the best opportunities the world has to offer.”
What the world of Westcliff University had to offer was a scholarship, though Lopez wasn’t able to enjoy a proper visit to campus because of
pandemic-related restrictions. He took a “leap of faith” and has put trust in Warriors head coach David Sherbet.
As it stands, Lopez’s first practice at the college isn’t slated before Sept. 28 — though that’s ample time to prepare for regular-season action, which begins next February.
Until then, the Boston Red Sox supporter will continue to polish his skills on the baseball diamond — except on non-tournament Sundays, when his attention turns to other priorities.
“I try to spend time with my girlfriend, family and friends,” Lopez said.
