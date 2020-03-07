BULLHEAD CITY — The Los Alamitos Lady Griffins left last year’s Dave Kops Tournament of Champions empty-handed.
This year was different.
The Griffins, who lost in last year’s final, defeated the Crescenta Valley Lady Falcons 6-2 Saturday night to win the 25th annual TOC at Mohave High School.
The Griffins racked up 12 hits, including two homers, to beat their fellow Californians.
On Saturday afternoon, the semifinalists squared off: Crescenta Valley blanked Mater Dei, 4-0, while Los Alamitos advanced by edging Ironwood Ridge, 4-2.
In the consolation bracket’s championship game Saturday, O’Connor High of Phoenix toppled Cibola High of Yuma, 6-3.
