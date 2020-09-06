FORT MOHAVE— Los Lagos Golf Club is forming a new organization, Los Lagos Golfers, to begin play in October.
Every Wednesday will be a game day with all teams and the format determined by the competition committee. The last Wednesday of each month will be set aside for individual stroke play competition with pairings set by the committee. The World Handicap System, through the Arizona Golf Association, will be in effect to even the playing field for participants.
A match play and club championship tournament will be scheduled during the competitive season.
LLG membership is $60 per person with $30 going to the AGA and $30 to the club.
Green fees for LLG members on game days only will be $40 in October through January, $45 in February through March and $40 in April and May. Summer rates will apply during the summer months.
Green fees are covered for annual Los Lagos Golf Club members.
For more information, contact Phil Robinson at 661-435-1144, Rod Tower at 562-716-5577 or see club professional JC Bacon at the course in Fort Mohave. Applications for the LLG are available at the pro shop.
Los Lagos Golf Club is an 18-hole, Ted Robinson Sr. designed public golf course in Fort Mohave.
For more information on the course and its amenities, go to loslagoslinks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.