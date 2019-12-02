TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Even with the outcome long decided, first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury left Kyler Murray in the game, letting his rookie quarterback take all the snaps until the frustrating, miserable end.
There isn’t much positive the Arizona Cardinals can take from their 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
Kingsbury said he hopes the game still can be useful as the franchise tries to get back to winning ways.
“Even the negative experiences, you have to learn from, you have to get better from, and this was certainly one of those,” Kingsbury said on Sunday.
Arizona (3-8-1) had been building momentum through much of the season until the Rams came to town. Even though there were more losses than wins, there was a general feeling that Murray was improving, Kingsbury was quickly learning how to call an NFL game and the Cardinals were heading in the right direction.
The lopsided loss brought a halt to those good vibes.
“We had the week off and felt like we were in good shape health-wise,” Kingsbury said. “But we didn’t coach well, didn’t play well and have to get it right this week.”
The Cardinals wasted little time shaking up the roster, releasing cornerback Tramaine Brock Sr. and running back Zach Zenner. Brock started on Sunday, had played in 10 games this season and was sixth on the team with 37 tackles.
The secondary had another rough day against the Rams, giving up 424 yards passing and two touchdowns. The Cardinals rank last in the NFL in passing defense, allowing more than 300 yards per game.
WHAT’S WORKING
Not much. Murray ran for a 15-yard touchdown late in the game, giving hope that a hamstring issue that bothered him last week won’t be lingering. Veteran WR Larry Fitzgerald continues to be productive and led the team with six catches for 56 yards.
WHAT NEEDS HELP
There are plenty of choices, but fixing the defense is the top priority.
It’s easy to blame the secondary — and it’s certainly had issues — but it’s not helping that the Cardinals aren’t able to generate a consistent pass rush. Players have said that communication on the field continues to be a problem.
“We’ve practiced 95 percent of the plays where guys were running wide open,” linebacker Jordan Hicks said. “It’s absolutely unacceptable.”
STOCK UP
Punter Andy Lee. The fact that the punter was arguably the Cardinals’ best player on Sunday says a lot about the game. Lee at least made the Rams earn most of their points, with four of his seven punts falling inside the 20.
NEXT STEPS
The Cardinals’ main problems were confined to the defense for most of the past month, but now the offense needs some attention, too.
Mainly, Arizona is fighting against apathy over the next four weeks.
“We have four more opportunities to be better and win those games,” Kyler Murray said. “We’re not just here to go through the motions and lose. I think everybody understands that and we just have to go back to work and get better.”
