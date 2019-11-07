PHOENIX — Mohave High School senior Jaime Lozoya finished one spot out of the medals but good enough to qualify for state, placing 15th Thursday at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division III, Sectional III cross country meet.
Lozoya ran the boys 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 3 seconds.
The top 14 finishers earn medals, The top 25 finishers qualify for the state meet, nov. 16 at Cave Creek Golf Course in Phoenix.
Thursday’s sectional was held at Cesar Chavez Park in Phoenix.
Mohave placed 15th in the team standings. Estrella Foothills won the Section III title with 73 points, followed by Shadow Mountain at 89, Odyssey at 109 and Lee Williams of Kingman at 140.
Junior Gilbert Olivas of Cactus was the individual champion, finishing in 16:41. Marcos Cordova, a senior from Estrella Foothills, was second in 17:02 while Keeton Sanchez, a junior from Youngker, was third in 17:08.
Lozoya was the only T-bird to finish in the top 50 although four teammates joined him in the top 100.
Sophomore Mauricio Zamudio was 75th in 20:01, junior Andy Debord was 88th in 20:44, senior Andrew Graham was 93rd in 21:05 and freshman Steven Faria was 97th in 21:11.
Also competing for the T-birds were senior Ahmad Khatib, 120th in 24:06, and junior Hayden Allen, 122nd in 24:27.
River Valley had two runners competing. Sophomore Ulyssis Short placed 72nd in 19:50 while senior Deshaun Stinnett was 127th in 25:57.
Neither Mohave nor River Valley had any competitors in the girls race.
Greenway won the girls title with 54 point with Paradie Honors Academy second with 88 and Estrella Foothills third with 97.
Sophomore Jenessie German, of Greenway, was the winner in the girls race, covering the 5,000-meter course in 19:41. Sophomore Brytavia Egan, of Thunderbird, was runner-up in 19:53 and sophomore Adelle Boxberger, of Paradise Honors, was third in 20:13.
Eight of the top 10 finishers in the girls race were underclassmen.
