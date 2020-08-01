BULLHEAD CITY — Local high schools’ teams have patiently conducted safety-first workouts and variations of practices.
A baseball tournament was scrapped due to the extreme heat. Football schedules and season openers once slated to begin in late August have been pushed to September.
The pandemic, by hook or crook, has put everyone to the test. It’s difficult to discern which has been exhausted more: patience or hope.
• • •
Professional baseball is underway, but how are we supposed to take it seriously?
Most of the Miami Marlins tested positive for the coronavirus and had to skip several games; it was a domino effect that caused pause for the Phillies, Nationals and Yankees as well.
If additional players show COVID-19 symptoms, what then? Big names are having second thoughts about taking the field during this abbreviated season, while a few (e.g. David Price) already declined to participate.
Among professional team sports, baseball calls for minimal person-to-person contact, yet MLB has developed the most “positive” cases of coronavirus. Is that largely because teams have been traveling from city to city, outside a “bubble” that has benefited the NBA and NHL?
On Friday, commissioner Rob Manfred was quoted as saying MLB could surrender to the pandemic, if the league’s circumstances don’t improve.
• • •
It was heartening to see the Astros finally taken to task, on the field, for cheating their way to the 2017 championship. Not surprisingly, it was the bitter Dodgers who targeted Houston’s batters in a recent showdown.
It isn’t as if the cardboard cutouts in stadium seats are capable of heckling Houston’s sign stealers. Not many folks — except those who produce hand sanitizer and toiler paper — have benefited more from COVID-19 restrictions than the Astros. They would’ve been wearing bull’s-eyes and earplugs if the season had started months ago with boisterous fans.
• • •
As a diehard Raiders fan (is there any other kind?), I’m eager to see how they acclimate to Sin City and their new digs. Granted, a sparsely occupied Allegiant Stadium that will include a fair share of opponents’ fans isn’t what coach Jon Gruden had in mind after vacating Oakland.
It was disclosed Friday that two Buffalo Bills tested positive for the virus. Despite canceling the exhibition games, are NFL authorities fiddling while Rome burns? Are the players and coaches whistling in the dark about the season ahead?
Regardless, 2020 will be the year of asterisks, footnotes and bracketed explanations.
• • •
Whether the “bubble” of Orlando can protect NBA playoff participants throughout August remains to be seen. Whether sanctimonious LeBron James will stop grand-standing about social justice and “oppression” remains to be heard.
As long as the players are healthy, they may safely kneel during our national anthem. If only those millionaires would discuss basketball rather than pontificate about politics. While they have the right to protest, I have the right to focus on hockey and movies.
Let’s face it: If superstar Kawhi Leonard gets pulled over by police, he would probably end up signing his autograph instead of a speeding ticket.
• • •
A tip of the helmet to the NHL, which reported zero COVID-19 cases last week. The players have taken refuge in safety bubbles, strictly in Toronto and Edmonton.
The downside is they’ve waited until August to drop the playoff pucks. When time is of the essence, what exactly took so long? Evidently, four months wasn’t enough time to plan and proceed; Gary Bettman and the players’ union needed five months.
