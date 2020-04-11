BULLHEAD CITY — You can bet that, instead of writing this column, I’d much rather breathe fresh air while chronicling the local baseball and softball teams.
Work days at my skeletal sports desk haven’t been the same since COVID-19 chased the Mohave Thunderbirds, MALC Patriots and River Valley Dust Devils off their respective fields a month ago.
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more passionate sports fan than this guy.
As is the case with countless other Americans, I began playing organized sports and watching professional sports before I started grade school. Due to pride and wishful thinking, I kept playing until my late 40s, when a swollen knee and plantar fasciitis (something was afoot) had the last laugh.
Now more than ever, I could use a heavy dose of MLB — though my long-lost Cincinnati Reds haven’t won in three decades. I wouldn’t mind some NBA playoffs, though the Western Conference may as well fast-forward to Lakers vs. Clippers. Last but most, I miss the NHL something fierce (“Go Knights Go”).
That said, some of the ideas being floated by professional leagues are as misguided as they appear moot. I’m almost embarrassed for those desperate commissioners and team owners who wear freeze-dried expressions with dollar signs in their eyes.
NBA teams are hoping they can regroup in May, shake off two months of rust, and play an abbreviated slate of “regular” games that pave the way for playoffs throughout summer. Hey, nothing says “4th of July” quite like postseason basketball.
Even as a lifelong Lakers supporter, I’d have a difficult time watching the NBA on television when it’s 110 outside — especially if no fans are in the stands. Indeed, it’s hard to blame LeBron James for his knee-jerk “No way” reaction weeks ago, when he was asked about the prospect of playing without anybody in attendance.
The same goes for MLB. Much as I’ve missed America’s Pastime and look forward to watching the Reds battle for third place again, ongoing discussions about Major League teams playing all their games in Arizona — without any of us permitted in the bleachers — is the ultimate foul ball.
As my colleague John Pynakker opined in Friday’s edition, many ideas that MLB is tossing around are unrealistic and incomprehensible. Playing seven-inning games, with or without onlookers, would erode and doom the record books.
And can you imagine players from Toronto enduring Cactus League games when outdoor temperatures here are 100-plus? Furthermore, the notion of extending a “full” baseball season beyond Thanksgiving, when I’m supposed to be focused on football, makes me choke on a turkey leg.
I can’t relate to any fan who is willing to watch a bastardized version of the sport, much less listen to such games on the radio. Without question, the game’s historians and purists would scoff at such a possibility. If we can’t have the real deal, I’d prefer nothing instead of a half-baked replica.
No doubt, the only folks enjoying this season’s delay and viral distraction are the implicated Houston Astros and their apologists.
Whether we’re debating how to jump-start baseball, hockey or football, nobody has offered more common sense than Ohio State University athletic director Gene Smith.
If the sports world is prepared to unleash its players, Smith rightfully asked, why not permit fans to attend the games? In what universe would it make sense for performers to huddle up, travel together, dress and shower simultaneously in locker rooms — but forbid the public to watch sporting events in person?
If you’re in for a penny, you’re in for a pound. It would be nonsensical to proclaim that players are healthy enough to tackle one another, yet Average Joe can’t watch from the upper deck.
NBA and NHL playoffs in July without fans? Abbreviated MLB games, all taking place around Phoenix, possibly lingering into December?
Pull this leg — it plays “Jingle Bells.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.