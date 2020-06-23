BULLHEAD CITY — In light of Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and the players union behaving like spoiled brats, it’s a relief that high school athletes are working out and practicing.
By the time MLB and its players are done bickering and filing grievances, summer might be over — and sports fans will turn their attention to football. Then again, COVID-19 is wreaking havoc within teams’ huddles and locker rooms, particularly in Texas.
Manfred and the owners now have decided to impose a 60-game season after negotiations (that’s a euphemism) dragged on for weeks without an agreement, with “progress” trickling out in eye-dropper doses.
It’s as if MLB is crawling back to the moth-eaten material of its strike-ravaged 1981 and 1994 seasons.
If there’s a silver lining and positive spin for this hapless Cincinnati fan: The Reds would have a reasonable chance to be crowned champions of a half-season (or less).
• • •
For now, the 2020 sports-related pickings on TV are slim: Golf, auto racing, soccer without fans — perhaps a few others that aren’t quite holding our interest.
One refreshing respite lwas last weekend’s Belmont Stakes in New York. But hold your horses: The race, usually the Triple Crown’s final leg, was shorter than normal.
The Kentucky Derby, postponed until September, won’t be the same aesthetically if grandstanders with fancy hats aren’t permitted.
• • •
Turn to the NBA, you suggest? Not tempting, considering that many of its players and owners are fighting among themselves.
Lakers center Dwight Howard, once known as “Superman” but still incapable of draining free throws, recently asserted the NBA shouldn’t restart in July.
Kyrie Irving recommended that players collectively go their own way and organize a separate league.
Meanwhile, the league’s brass and members of its players association are gearing up — with ample anti-coronavirus measures in mind — to tip off their “playoffs” in Disney World’s backyard. At the risk of spreading more June gloom, I reiterate my indifference to NBA playoffs in the heart of summer.
• • •
Nobody craves the NHL more than this guy. But if Friday’s revelation that Tampa Bay Lightning players tested positive for COVID-19 halts the potential of “postseason” in July and August, I’m good.
My hunger pangs for hockey can linger until a brand-new season in October. Besides, the scorching desert sun doesn’t exactly complement my Golden Knights sweater.
• • •
The NFL, meanwhile, is marching onward — pretending as if there aren’t multiple teams with players recovering from coronavirus. On college campuses in Texas, the Austin-based Longhorns and University of Houston Cougars are enduring a lengthy time-out because of the pandemic.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stands confident the league’s regular season will kick off on time, when viewers are focused on players and coaches who kneel during the national anthem. That topic is one reheated hot potato for which I have no appetite.
• • •
Whatever happens with college and pro football in August, it’s incumbent on MLB to take the field as soon as possible.
At any rate, I remain content to report on local amateur sports, which are blessedly free of financial disputes and nationwide scrutiny.
