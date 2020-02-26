BULLHEAD CITY — Jim Luksic is the Mohave Valley Daily News’ new associate editor for sports.
A Kansas native who lived in Ohio for 25 years, Luksic has been out West for a decade — having worked in Phoenix, Santa Barbara, California, and Las Vegas.
He was brought on board to provide comprehensive coverage of local sports around Bullhead City and Mohave Valley. Any pertinent sports organizations and local schools may email local sports-related information and photos to Luksic at jim@mohavedailynews.com.
