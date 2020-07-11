BULLHEAD CITY — I’ve tried resisting the temptation to editorialize about COVID-19, mandates to wear masks and the constant “spike in cases” throughout Arizona.
Compounding one’s frustration is the demise of sports at every level; practices and games have been restricted and postponed, teams have disbanded and schools are delaying their next semester, sticking with “virtual” teaching and/or devising strict protocols related to the coronavirus.
I wouldn’t trade places with recent high school graduates — especially those desperately hoping to attend college — for all the coffee in Colombia.
We hear and read about Phase 1 of the reopening process, then starting Phase 2 only to circle back. Doctors and other medical authorities chime in, often contradicting one another — but any common ground feels treacherous when it comes to the pandemic.
Our wide world of sports has morphed from a mixed bag (in April) to a petri dish.
• Close to home: A handful of Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly have tested positive for the virus, a sign that can’t be viewed as encouraging for anybody associated with Major League Baseball. At this rate, fans craving America’s (former) pastime may need to keep their peanuts and Cracker Jack in storage until 2021.
Most teams and players are going through spring training-like motions, throwing caution to the wind while acting hopeful there will be a semblance of a season. The league’s abbreviated slate favors geographical proximity for purposes of minimizing travel.
Without question, baseball diamonds are in the rough.
• In light of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham cancelling her state’s high school fall sports, could Arizona’s be next on the chopping block?
Mohave and River Valley high schools have pumped the brakes on their summer workouts, football camps (possibly postponed for a fortnight) and now their fall schedules are in limbo.
If COVID-19 cases in Arizona continue to rise (as reported daily), I’d bet dollars to donuts that fall sports on the horizon will end up being a mirage. The prognosis isn’t promising.
• The NFL’s safety protocols for game days have drawn criticism that may send Commissioner Roger Goodell back to the drawing board. He already had dipped his toe in hot water for the latest controversy over kneeling for the national anthem (pick an anthem, any anthem) and now has recommended arbitrary rules for social distancing.
San Francisco’s Richard Sherman, demonstrating a flair for the obvious, asked why players — who will be tackling one another on the field — must inexplicably stay apart on the sidelines? Houston star Deshaun Watson took it further: “Why are they letting us play at all?”
I’m surprised teams aren’t celebrating that media members are banned from NFL locker rooms.
• Poison Ivy? As has been well-chronicled, Ivy League colleges have canceled their fall sports — not that many folks would’ve noticed.
That conference was the first in America to announce its student-athletes wouldn’t participate in March Madness or spring sports. Whether those institutions are trying to outthink the room or are overreacting may never be determined.
Quickly following suit was the misnamed Big 10, which has opted for a conference-only slate and is expected to discard any number of upcoming sports. It could be time for Buckeyes’ band to spell out O-H N-O!
• NBA officials have a bounce in their step, despite various individuals bailing on a daily basis, because of its grand scheme for playoffs in Orlando; a fitting location, if you view the association’s plan as a fairy tale.
Simultaneously, the NHL is skating toward a “restart” in August.
Critics can bad-mouth golf all they please. But the PGA is having the last laugh, given that it showcases a non-team sport of individuals breathing fresh air amid the great outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.