BULLHEAD CITY — Although I count myself among North America’s millions of loyal sports fans, I’m confounded that the NBA and NHL playoffs are slated to start in late July — after what would be a four-month break.
Such a sabbatical is tantamount to an entire off-season; the makeshift playoffs (with coronavirus safety guidelines in lieu of fans) won’t feel like part of the 2019-20 season.
This lifelong devotee of hockey is the first to admit that dropping NHL pucks in August — minus vocal supporters on hand — will come across more like a summer detour than a valid road to the Stanley Cup. Based on the standings that haven’t been updated since March, my beloved Vegas Golden Knights were in first place, but I can’t foresee cheering much (from my recliner) for a glorified exhibition when it’s 115 degrees outside.
• • •
As for America’s pastime, it’s all but past time for a resolution. Any 2020 season for MLB appears contingent upon the players union agreeing to 75% prorated salaries during a 76-game season. As of this writing, players were requesting roughly 86 games and 100% of salaries.
I have no problem with either option, though owners have it made. Players are rightly considered spoiled, but they’re risking their health. It isn’t as if MLB owners are suddenly impoverished and operating insolvent organizations. As for purported salary cuts, I couldn’t care less which player will get paid how much. That’s above my own pay grade, where it belongs.
Despite being a traditionalist, I’ve always considered 162 games too many — a view that’s justified when meaningless regular-season games linger into October. What’s more, when official games begin in late March and early April, we’re subjected to freezing-rain delays and postponements due to snow in many cities.
As a lifelong Cincinnati Reds backer, I love MLB as much as the next bleacher bum; it’s especially missed now, as sports networks are stuck with discussions about Black Lives Matter, COVID-19 and decade-old reruns.
• • •
No disrespect to race car aficionados, of which there are many around Mohave Valley: My interest in professional racing comes and goes like the vehicles themselves, and without attendees packing the bleachers, it just ain’t the same. I’d be more inclined to watch if dynamic personalities and polarizing drivers such as Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart had remained on track. Love them or hate ’em, win or lose, that prolific pair often made NASCAR races more intense, unpredictable and thus more watchable.
• • •
In the world of pro golf, paying spectators are usually less a factor, less a concern; whispers and silence are expected on the PGA and LPGA tours.
No question, it was extraordinary when Arnold Palmer’s “army” marched in step during the late legend’s heyday — and it’s no less electrifying when crowds multiply alongside Tiger Woods.
• • •
Don’t forget the money machine known as the NFL, whose training camps are heating up (along with the hot-potato debate of taking a knee during the national anthem).
As a Raiders fan, I have zero delusions about the Silver & Black striking gold in Las Vegas. Although my confidence in Jon Gruden hasn’t waned (I’m a dedicated apologist), the Raiders’ habits — foolish penalties, invisible defense, key injuries — are their perennial recipe for losing.
Elsewhere, is it finally the Arizona Cardinals’ year? That is neither a trick nor rhetorical question, thanks to the addition of the dangerous DeAndre Hopkins. If I were a Cardinals backer, the main concerns would be twofold: Will their offensive line prove capable of protecting quarterback Kyler Murray, and can the defense contain opposing speedsters?
Every football fan worth his or her salt is chiming in about the revamped Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which should be renamed Patriots South. Tom Brady has a chip on his shoulder, but he’s also closer to qualifying for AARP than some of the NFL’s coaches.
His security blanket Rob Gronkowski, now 31 after escaping New England and taking a sabbatical, is the wildcard in Tampa’s locker room. I wouldn’t bet a wooden nickel on the Bucs — long on talent but equally long in the tooth — steamrolling NFC rivals. Optimists who wager on Brady being Super Bowl-bound again will have themselves to blame in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.