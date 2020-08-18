BULLHEAD CITY — Whoever initially said “Time flies when you’re having fun” probably would’ve revised that assertion in this year of coronavirus and quarantines.
Whether I’m watching hockey playoffs (often), Major League Baseball (rarely), golf (less than rarely) or movies, these summer days feel as if they’re being timed via sundial. This year definitely put the leisure in “leisure activities.”
Is it the lazy, hazy 120-degree afternoons or just my imagination? To be fair, most likely both.
In any case, local prep teams are continuing workouts and limited practices, in the hope of jump-starting their fall seasons. In fact, Mohave Accelerated Learning Center varsity golf will get in the swing of things at Laughlin Ranch on Tuesday, when the Patriots tee off against Mohave and Kingman high schools.
What to make of the precarious NFL these days? Some players have “opted out” (good luck with that, New England); league officials and team owners have announced fans aren’t allowed to attend games; and there won’t be “live” renditions of the national anthem prior to games. Commissioner Roger Goodell has taken the easy way out, not wanting to upset the apple cart among players who would kneel during “The Star-Spangled Banner” and those who prefer to stand.
Perhaps Tom Brady, bedecked in Tampa Bay attire, has the right idea to dodge controversy and stick with discussing the game itself. No sense in sullying his reputation before the regular season kicks off in September.
• • •
Despite a smattering of COVID-19 cases reported each week, Major League Baseball is laser-focused on completing its makeshift, abbreviated 2020 season.
The no-name Miami Marlins, after an impressive first 10 days, have shown their true colors with a losing streak.
A quick glance at MLB standings Tuesday indicate that cream rises: The Dodgers, Cubs, Twins and Yankees have the best records, while the Astros recently forged a winning streak (presumably without cheating). It would be unwise to count out the Rockies, Braves, Rays and Indians.
Don’t look now — because this reference may jinx Arizona — but the Diamondbacks’ sudden improvement has ’em above .500.
• • •
Speaking of 500, the fabled Indianapolis race is on track to start its engines on Sunday. For those still interested, the spectacle has been on hold since May 24 due to concerns about the pandemic.
• • •
Boston netminder Tuukka Rask opted out of the NHL playoffs “bubble” in Toronto, explaining that August hockey without fans didn’t feel like playoffs — and he preferred to be with his children anyway. The Bruins didn’t miss a beat, as they proceeded to win their first pair of games without Rask.
More importantly, the NHL announced (for the third consecutive week) there have been zero positive coronavirus tests among post-season participants in their Toronto and Edmonton bubbles.
• • •
“If you can’t say anything nice, don’t say anything at all” is why I’m not expounding on the NBA or college football.
• • •
Kentucky Derby jockeys will be back in their saddles Sept. 5 for the legendary contest.
Weeks ago, Churchill Downs officials said “limited spectators” would be allowed in; that’s the first time I ever heard people with money and connections be described as limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.