BULLHEAD CITY — This week, I had intended to make an extra effort to be more positive (though not in a COVID-19 sense).
Throughout the sports world this year, optimism has been in short supply.
It would seem inevitable that fears about the coronavirus, safety precautions and mask-wearing requirements will persist until year’s end. In turn, most sports from grade-school levels to the professional ranks are either in limbo or facing delays and restrictions.
Silver linings: Local teams may officially resume workouts and practices next week, as early as Aug. 17; meanwhile, the NBA and NHL are steamrolling through it all. Last but most, it was nice to get fresh air while covering an unofficial non-district high school baseball tournament at River Valley High School over the weekend.
• • •
Although football is my second-favorite sport and I’d normally be pumped-up for a September slate chockablock with NFL and college pigskin, I’m finding it increasingly challenging to get my hopes up. Colleges and players nationwide are making last-minute decisions for themselves, while upward of 66 pro players (as of Aug. 7) had announced they’re sitting out any semblance of an NFL season.
NFL players are “opting out” of the upcoming season with alarming regularity. Commissioner Roger Goodell’s league is becoming a shadow of itself, having already reduced team rosters and scrapping preseason games.
Any player who is nursing an injury, feels under the weather or wants to shield his family from the possibility of contracting COVID-19 will be excused for choosing not to participate in on-field action this upcoming season (such as it is).
In light of the fact Las Vegas Raiders supporters aren’t allowed to attend this season’s games, forlorn fans in Oakland are having the last laugh. Curse of the Black Hole?
• • •
Truth in advertising: By and large, NHL qualifiers and round-robin seeding games have lived up to the league’s promos stating there’s “Nothing like” its playoffs. Despite some initial controversy when a handful of players took a knee during both national anthems, commissioner Gary Bettman and Co. have managed to thread the needle. Reportedly, zero coaches and players have tested positive for the coronavirus.
It’s encouraging to see the Arizona Coyotes have advanced, while the Vegas Golden Knights remain among the West’s top four.
• • •
As I’ve hardly watched any Major League Baseball games this abbreviated season, I won’t attempt to offer any expertise. After a few weeks, some teams are battling through COVID-19 cases, while others are striving to dodge contracting symptoms.
My hapless Reds are flirting with a .500 record, which is typical — perhaps the only way this summer of 2020 is like any other season.
