As sports fans await each governor’s coronavirus version of “Start your engines” or “Let the games begin,” the stay-at-home orders have offered a chance to relive the best sports-related films.
I include the word “related” in that description because some folks would argue that such-and-such isn’t actually “about” sports. Which recalls the old wisecrack, when asked what a movie is about: “It’s about two hours.”
In any case: Given that my favorite hobbies are watching sports and movies, why not parlay the pair into a column highlighting both?
While compiling this comprehensive list, I left no base unturned — doing online searches for “Best sports movies” and narrowing it by specific pastimes. Hesitation occurred at turns, while considering pictures slightly above-average with powerful moments here and there; “Moneyball” comes to mind.
In the end, I was honest with myself — inching diligently through lists but ultimately voting from the heart.
Most of the following gems are well-known; a few have been overlooked and undervalued throughout the decades. The first two are in a class by themselves and deserve a descriptive summary, while subsequent movies here are strong contenders — separated by their respective sports — followed by wild cards:
“Hoosiers”
The gold standard, from its world-class entrance — complemented by an award-winning score and golden cinematography of small Indiana towns. Can’t go wrong with consummate professionals Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey and Dennis Hopper in the mix.
“Miracle”
Although its title refers to the 1980 U.S. men’s hockey team’s upset of the Soviets, “Miracle” also describes the movie itself: A passionate and classy national treasure that never approaches thin ice, thanks to Kurt Russell’s unrivaled performance as coach Herb Brooks.
Boxing
- “Rocky”
- “Raging Bull”
Golf
- "Caddyshack” isn’t refined or stylish, and the mechanical gopher is for the birds — yet Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray and Ted Knight carry this comedy to the peak of golf’s cinematic scrap heap.
“Tin Cup” or “Bagger Vance” you say? Hard pass.
Baseball
- Eight Men Out” is literally a forgotten diamond in the rough when discussing Hollywood’s finest baseball pictures, but it’s my go-to.
- "The Natural,” though a case could be made for “The Pride of the Yankees” and the comical “Major League.”
- “Field of Dreams” is well-acted and impeccably shot, but its protracted length is the equivalent of an extra-inning game.
- “42”
Sorry, the popular appeal of “The Sandlot” eludes me.
Auto Racing
- “Rush”
- "Ford v Ferrari”
- "Cars” (The lone animated flick on my list.)
- "Bullitt”
Football
- All the Right Moves”
- “Brian’s Song” (Those who are younger than, say, 30 ought to search for this tearjerker from a half-century ago.)
- “Jerry Maguire”
- “The Blind Side”
One more hockey gem
- “Slap Shot”
Horse racing
- “Dreamer”
- Casey’s Shadow”
Nope, didn’t forget “Seabiscuit” and “Black Stallion” — both of which proved disappointing.
Running
- "Chariots of Fire”
- "McFarland, USA” (Kevin Costner and the boys in this true story have the heart of a lion.)
