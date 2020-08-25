BULLHEAD CITY — There are slivers of light finally shining on local sports, as teams from Mohave High, River Valley High and Mohave Accelerated Learning Center are back at it: stretching, lifting, running, swimming, come what may.
It shouldn’t be much longer before community members have the chance to watch and support their favorite athletes again, as long as the coronavirus keeps its distance and Mother Nature cooperates by keeping temperatures out of “Heat advisory” range.
A sincere “Welcome back” to the following: MALC golf coach Scott Gillman’s Patriots; volleyball mentor Carol Martin’s Lady Patriots; Mohave football coach Rudy Olvera’s Thunderbirds; MHS volleyball leader Zdenko Radic’s Lady T-birds; golf coach Mike Giannamore; MHS swim coach Ed Catalfamo; and River Valley High School football coach Jonathan Clark’s Dust Devils. If I’ve excluded an area team that’s preparing for the fall season, blame my out-of-shape memory.
RVHS baseball skipper Billy Fregozo persists with his boys of summer, as another tournament is slated for the Mohave High School’s diamonds Aug. 29-30. Fregozo’s players again will participate as Tri-City Venom in the non-district event.
As if the Washington Football Team (formerly Redskins) hasn’t had enough challenges, head coach Ron Rivera announced that he’s battling cancer. To the man’s credit, he admitted it will be a “struggle” and has appointed Jack Del Rio to serve as a temporary coach when necessary.
Elsewhere around the NFL: Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly said that he should’ve listened years ago to controversial ex-quarterback Colin Kaepernick. One wonders if the league will require a team to sign the former signal-caller, who hasn’t taken an NFL snap since 2016.
The NHL deserves traditional stick taps for navigating unscathed through the coronavirus within the league’s successful “bubbles” in Edmonton and Toronto.
As for on-ice postseason action, the Vegas Golden Knights — locked-in and loaded throughout their roster — have looked the strongest thus far. The biggest surprise has been the New York Islanders, who have been razor-sharp after stumbling in February and March.
You’re lucky if you haven’t heard about — or seen footage of — L.A. Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell yelling “(Expletive) white boy” at Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. As of Tuesday afternoon, there wasn’t any report about Harrell being fined or suspended — ostensibly because he apologized.
Double standard much? If the NBA’s television ratings come up short, commissioner Adam Silver would have nobody to blame but himself.
Around the MLB horn: Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg is — are you sitting down? — injured again and will undergo surgery. All the pitching talent on Earth hasn’t kept him from the injured list and operating room. In this unusual pandemic-ravaged year, Strasburg being sidelined is hauntingly familiar.
Down the stretch they come: Kentucky Derby aficionados have their fancy hats set for Saturday, Sept. 5. Will this year’s Run for the Roses be considered “The greatest two minutes in sports” without fans in the stands?
The fabled race’s current favorite is Tiz The Law, who captured the Belmont Stakes in June.
