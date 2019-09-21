NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Brady Davis passed for a career-high 419 yards and two touchdowns to Andrew Edgar, who finished with a career-high 228 yards on 12 catches, to propel Illinois State to a 40-27 victory over Northern Arizona on Saturday night.
James Robinson finished with 92 yards on 20 carries and Kacper Rutkiewicz added four catches for 105 yards for Illinois State, and Case Cookus completed 32 of 56 passes for 357 yards and four TDs for NAU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.