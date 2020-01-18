BULLHEAD CITY — Friday marked the 18th birthday of Jacob Leslie, starting center for Mohave Accelerated Learning Center’s boys varsity team.
It was apparent from the game’s opening minutes that Salome High wasn’t going to spoil his party.
The host Patriots took the cake, outworking and outclassing the beleaguered Frogs en route to a 50-18 win.
That outcome upped MALC’s record to 8-3, while the Frogs sank to 4-6 on the season.
Zach Neal paced the Patriots early and often on his way to a game-high 22 points.
“I’m proud of my guys for playing a hard, physical matchup,” said coach Joey Leslie. “We played our game by controlling it early, keeping the pace in our favor and not looking back.”
Looking back isn’t necessary when your players barnstorm to a 10-2 lead, thanks to a well-balanced attack.
It was essentially “rinse and repeat” throughout the second quarter, as MALC headed into the locker room with a 20-4 advantage.
But the Frogs — similar to the Solame ladies’ comeback earlier Friday — came out firing to climb within 20-10.
Not to worry: David Huddleston made consecutive steals, which paid dividends in the form of a 26-10 lead.
Moments later, Neal’s fast-break layup boosted MALC’s tally to the 30-point level.
Ultimately, the lopsided result boiled down to the Patriots’ unmatched speed and ball handling. With two minutes remaining, their starters simultaneously strolled to the bench for a well-deserved rest.
Next on MALC’s basketball schedule is a Tuesday showdown at Bagdad.
