SALOME, Ariz. — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots earned their 20th win of the season Monday ,night, whipping the Salome Frogs 74-35 in a 1A West sectional game at Salome.
The Patriots improved to 20-6 for the season with their 11th consecutive win. MALC is 9-2 in 1A West play, in second place behind North Valley Christian, which is 10-0. North Valley Christian is the last team to beat the Patriots, topping them in back-to-back games, 64-47 Jan. 7 in Bullhead City after winning 65-52 on Dec. 16 in Phoenix.
Salome won the girls game 33-28. The loss dropped MALC to 9-12 overall and 7-4 in the section.
MALC wraps up the regular season at home on Wednesday, hosting River Valley. The girls game is scheduled to tip off a 5:30 p.m. with the boys game starting at 7.
