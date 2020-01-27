MOHAVE VALLEY — On Monday night, River Valley High’s boys varsity team was without leading scorer Trevell Walker, who wasn’t taking any chances after a recent injury to the head.
That fact didn’t faze Joey Leslie, coach of Mohave Accelerated Learning Center. His Patriots stayed focused and didn’t let up on their way to a 56-43 road win.
The victory elevated MALC’s season record to 11-3, while Jonathan Clark’s Dust Devils fell back to .500 at 6-6.
“It was a hard-fought game on both sides,” said Leslie afterward. “I’m glad we came out with the win.”
After a low-scoring start — due to nerves, missed chances, stifling defense — the squads found their footing as the first quarter wound down.
In the second, whenever the visitors tried to put distance between themselves and River Valley, the hosts battled back.
MALC had managed an 18-15 lead due to their twin towers, Zach Neal and Jacob Leslie, taking care of business — but then Nate Vargas hit from outside to knot it up.
That’s when River Valley’s small cluster of fans got fired-up and made themselves heard, which prompted MALC’s multitude to cheer louder. For a considerable stretch as halftime approached, those in attendance were in full throat.
The noise appeared to pump-up the players even more (as if that were possible), and the rivalry was as intense as advertised.
As the Patriots slightly pulled away 28-22, the Devils’ Ulysses Short wasn’t short from downtown, chopping the deficit to three.
Sharp passing and Neal’s strong drive to the bucket put the visitors up 32-27, but Trevor Walker replied with a three.
Bump-and-run physical play was the order of the day, no more so than Leslie’s conversion while falling backward, pushing Mohave Accelerate’s advantage to 39-31.
While River Valley’s scrappy Amaro Contreras and Sam Evans battled on every possession, the Patriots proved too hard to handle.
With five minutes left, Neal all but put the game away, finishing a traditional three-point play — the culmination of a nifty give-and-go.
Soon thereafter, Leslie tapped in a bunny as MALC’s point tally reached the half-century mark.
“I’m very proud of my seniors,” said Coach Leslie, “but it was an entire team win.”
Next up: River Valley visits Kingman today, while MALC ventures to Anthem.
