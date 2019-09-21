BULLHEAD CITY -— The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots’ two-game winning streak ended at the hands of the Anthem Prep Eagles.
The Eagles outscored the Patriots 40-14 at Firebird Field on Friday night in an Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A West Region 8-man football game.
MALC’s record is 2-3 overall, 2-3 in conference and 0-2 in region, according to aiaonline.org. Anthem Prep is 3-2 overall, 3-2 in conference and 1-0 in region.
“Anthem Prep was exactly who we thought they were,” said Patriots head coach Adam Gibson by text message. “They ran to a tee, of what we prepared for.
“Defensively we made our adjustments.”
Patriots sophomore quarterback Kelden Holmes had a rushing TD, as well as a TD pass to sophomore all-purpose player Logan Cota.
“Offensively, we couldn’t complete a pass,” Gibson said. “It just wasn’t our night.
“We have a lot of work to do.
“We (are) still hungry and will not let this Friday affect us for this upcoming week against Mayer.
“We also will be looking to make a statement as we travel down to Mayer.”
Cota had three interceptions.
Senior defensive end Marko Velikovski had an “outstanding game defensively,” piling up 10 solo tackles, Gibson said.
Scoring courtesy of Gibson.
