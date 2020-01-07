BULLHEAD CITY — On Tuesday night at the aptly named Battleground, the North Valley Christian Academy boys raced to an early lead — thanks to hot hands from outside the arc — and staved off the hometown Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots.
Boisterous fans did their part, but the Lions forged a 40-32 halftime lead en route to a hard-fought 1A West sectional win that was tighter than the 64-47 final indicated.
“They’re ranked second in the state for a reason,” Patriots coach Joey Leslie said of the visitors from Phoenix, whose junior guard Braeden Roberts proved to be a handful.
The showdown was a fast-paced affair with a sense of urgency on every possession.
The Patriots didn’t let up during a tense second half, slicing their deficit to 48-42 late in the third quarter.
Ultimately, missed opportunities would be MALC’s undoing. The game’s outcome was still in doubt until a Lion 3-pointer inflated the score to 59-46 at the four-minute mark of the final period, which included a delay due to off-setting technical fouls.
Devin Homer and Josh Neal paced the Patriots with 10 points apiece. Jacob Leslie showcased his versatility with nine points, eight rebounds and three blocks.
The win improved NVCA to 13-2 for the season, 5-1 in sectional play.
“I’m proud of my guys’ heart and effort,” said Leslie, whose squad slipped to 9-6 overall and 1-2 in the section. “We ran into a great shooting team.”
MALC welcomes Bagdad on Thursday in another 1A West matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.