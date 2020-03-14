NEEDLES — A freshmen duo pitched like seasoned veterans for Mohave Accelerated Learning Center’s varsity team Friday at Needles High School.
The upshot was a 6-1 silencing of the Many Farms Lobos.
Patriots starter Tyson Banks registered five strikeouts in four innings of work, while fellow freshman Austin Brusso closed out the contest.
MALC head coach Ray Dimick said Banks, making his debut on the mound, was “consistent” while escaping jams via strikeouts.
After the Lobos generated their only run in the first frame, the Patriots turned the tables and never let up.
Zach Neal’s RBI single, a hit batsman, fielder’s choice and Aaron Sessions’ two-run double lifted MALC to a 3-1 lead.
In the top of the second, Banks worked out of a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout.
Banks’ teammates rewarded his effort with three more runs, thanks to Neal’s sacrifice fly and Trevor Price’s two-run single up the middle for a 6-1 lead that wouldn’t change.
The Patriots displayed rock-solid defense, chiefly in the third inning when their infielders executed a twin killing.
After tossing 71 pitches, Banks gave way to Brusso, who set down the Lobos in 1-2-3 fashion.
MALC assistant coach Scott Neal said the impressive outing by Banks and Brusso will help the Patriots moving forward. “It gives us confidence,” he added.
On Saturday morning, the Patriots maintained their winning ways at Holbrook’s expense, 6-2.
The Price was right, as he tossed a complete game while racking up seven strikeouts. He also was effective with a bat in his hands, delivering a two-run double.
Sessions contributed an RBI double, while Zach and Josh Neal provided RBI singles.
MALC wrapped up its tournament schedule Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 loss to host Needles. “We couldn’t get anything going at the plate,” said assistant coach Neal, whose son Zach handcuffed the Mustangs with a two-hitter.
