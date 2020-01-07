BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Lady Patriots dominated North Valley Christian Academy 55-31 on Tuesday night in a girls basketball game at The Battleground.
Rylee Hoekstra paced the hosts with 15 points, while Natali Handlin added 12 for MALC, which led 29-16 at intermission.
“We were able to break the press early and got some fast breaks,” said coach Neil Sherrill.
He credited Handlin, a senior caption, for being “dominant with the ball in her hands” and sophomore Hoekstra for stepping up.
The Lady Patriots’ stifling defense limited the Lions, as the visitors from Phoenix struggled all night to make shots.
“We forced them to take 3-pointers,” Sherrill said, “using pretty much a basic zone defense.”
With the victory, MALC raised its record to 2-4 on the season.
The Lady Patriots’ next game is Thursday, when they host Bagdad. MALC will be at home Friday against San Pasqual Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.