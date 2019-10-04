BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Accelerated Learning Center will be at home tonight while Mohave High School and River Valley High School both will be on the road as all three football programs play sectional games.
MALC, 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the 1A West 8-man division, will take on the Bagdan Sultans at 7 p.m. at Firebird Field in Bullhead City’s Rotary Park.
Bagdad is 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the 1A West.
The Sultans feature a high-scoring attack, led by quarterback Rocky Sandoval. Last week, in a 64-14 romp over Anthem Prep, Sandoval passed for 297 yards and five touchdowns.
The Sultans struck with plenty of big plays — six receivers had at least one catch of 20 yards or more and two had 50-yarders.
Carson Jeans added 134 rushing yards for Bagdad.
MALC is coming off a 44-20 loss at Mayer last week. The Patriots lost to Anthem Prep 40-16 a week earlier, ending the team’s modest two-game winning streak.
Mohave High School, meanwhile, travels to Cottonwood to face Mingus Union in a 4A Grand Canyon sectional game at 7 p.m.
The Thunderbirds are 2-3 overall and 1-0 in sectional play. Mingus’ Marauders are winless — 0-6 overall and 0-2 in the second.
The Marauders have been outscored 278-108 this season.
Mohave, a 21-20 winner at Flagstaff last Friday, won by outscoring Flagstaff 14-6 in the fourth quarter.
The T-birds feature a ground attack led by Ryan Porter and Marc Hightower. Porter has rushed for 454 yards and six touchdowns thus far, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. Hightower has gained 445 yards and scored five TDs with a 5.1-yard average per carry.
Quarterback Dylan Barela also is a running threat, averaging 7.5 yards per attempt for the season. He has passed sparingly as the T-birds have attempted only 37 passes while running 212 plays on the ground.
Mingus Union quarterback Zachary Harrison, a sophomore, passed for 252 yards last week in a loss to Coconino and has thrown for 1,029 yards and five touchdowns thus far, completing 89 of 138 attempts.
River Valley opens 3A West sectional competition tonight at Kingman. The Dust Devils are 4-1 overall. Kingman is 3-2. Neither has played a sectional game — and both will play nothing but sectional opposition over the next five weeks.
The Dust Devils are led offensively by sophomore running back Zach Hammett, who has run for 660 yards on 76 carries — an 8.7-yard average — through five games. He has topped the 100-yard mark four times.
Senior quarterback Seth Christy has passed for 403 yards and two touchdowns.
Kingman’s run-oriented offense features seniors Austin Dias and Gavin Randall. Dias has run for 565 yards and nine touchdowns while Randall has gained 537 and scored six TDs.
The Bulldogs have attempted only 20 passes this year in 236 plays from scrimmage.
