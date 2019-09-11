BULLHEAD CITY — The host Kingman Academy Lady Tigers swept the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Lady Patriots 18-25, 10-25, 13-25 during their Arizona Interscholastic Association nonconference volleyball game Monday night.
Missy Mulligan went a perfect 7-of-7 serving, while recording four points and four assists; Manuela Madera had two blocks, went 7-for-7 hitting and recorded two kills for the Patriots.
“We had trouble passing the ball and our blocks need to be a bigger factor on net,” said Patriots head coach Carol Martin by email.
The Kingman Academy loss dropped the AIA 1A West Region Patriots’ record to 0-3 overall, 0-0 in conference.
The Patriots fell to the Needles High School Lady Mustangs 11-25, 14-25, 19-25 in The Corral on Thursday night.
“I think we need to be a little more consistent on serving and we need to work with some girls to get them comfortable in their positions,” Needles head coach Patricia Phelps said.
