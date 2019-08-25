BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots fell 72-0 to the Frogs at Salome High School on Friday night.
It was the season opener for both Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A West Region teams, and MALC head coach Adam Gibson said, “The score speaks for itself. ...”
