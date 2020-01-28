BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center varsity Patriots visited Anthem Prep Academy on Tuesday night for a basketball game and emerged victorious 45-30.
Zach Neal paced the Patriots with 16 points and six boards, while Jacob Leslie added a dozen points and five blocks. Matthew Hernandez chipped in with five assists and four steals.
“Poise and control was the name of our game,” said coach Joey Leslie. “Our fans traveled well, led by the girls varsity team.”
The Patriots, whose record is now 12-3, travel to Colorado City, Arizona, to face El Capitan on Saturday.
Anthem Prep won the girls game 46-33. The Lady Patriots, now 8-12, also play at El Capitan on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the River Valley High varsity boys team hit the road to face the Kingman Academy Tigers and won 72-67 at Kingman.
Trevell Walker, who missed Monday night’s game against MALC because of an injury, returned to the lineup and led the way with 39 points, while Sam Evans supplied 10 points and a dozen rebounds.
Nate Varagas had nine points and 12 assists, while Oscar Diaz and Ullysis Short scored eight points apiece for the Dust Devils.
“Trevell is a next-level player,” said RVHS coach Jonathan Clark.
The victory by the Dust Devils boosted their overall mark to 7-6.
River Valley is scheduled to host Chino Valley on Thursday in Mohave Valley.
