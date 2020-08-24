BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center varsity golf team returns four players from a two-time state tournament qualifying team. The Patriots are relatively young, as a result of a trio of graduates leaving for college: Dakota Gillman (attending Colorado Mesa University), Trevor Price (Linfield University) and Zachary Neal (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University).
MALC’s roster includes a senior and a pair of juniors who will be thrust into leadership roles right away. Senior Bryant Booze returns as a solid player who averaged 45.2 for 9 holes last year; he will be asked to step into one of the top two slots against regional powerhouses Flagstaff, Coconino and Prescott. Junior Josh Neal is back with the lowest stroke average on the team at 43.1 for 9 holes.
Junior Daniel Stein, sophomore Austin Brusso, and freshmen Hunter Fauble and Josh Meraz are competing for the third, fourth and fifth spots on the varsity squad.
The Patriots are coming off a four-year run in which they won more than 90 regional and tournament matches, as well as a regional title, and made two state tournament appearances. “It will be difficult for this young group of golfers to compete at that level,” said assistant coach Scott Neal. However, he and head coach Scott Gillman will be working with the players at Los Lagos each morning to prepare them for the rigors of AIA Division II. MALC plays golf in 4A rather than 1A in other sports, Neal said, “so that our athletes do not have conflicting seasons with baseball.”
The Patriots were scheduled to tee off today against Kingman and Mohave high schools, but the match is postponed due to an extreme heat advisory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.