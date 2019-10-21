WINTERHAVEN, Calif. – Rylee Hoekstra served for 15 points to lead the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots to a 3-0 victory over San Pasqual Valley in a volleyball match on Thursday.
The Patriots swept the best-of-five match by scores of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-17.
Hoekstra was 20-for-20 on serves with four aces. Sonoma Deal (9-for-9 with three aces and seven points) and Maisy Mulligan (12-for-12 with one ace and eight points) also were perfect on the day from the service line.
Summer Zimmerman, Manualla Modiera and Yhoalibet Keltner each had four kills for the Patriots while Alex Ortiz contributed three.
Mulligan had a team-leading 10 assists. Hoekstra led the team with 10 digs while Keltner had six and Marianna Buendia, Zimmerman, Mulligan and Ortiz had five each.
“The girls played a good game,” said MALC coach Carol Martin. “We were more consistent in all categories and we were going after everything. We were more aggressive this game than in the past.
“I was proud of the girls for their effort and their teamwork.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.