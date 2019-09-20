BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots will be seeking their third win in a row when they host the Anthem Prep Eagles at 7 tonight at Firebird Field.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A West Region Patriots’ record is 2-2 overall, 2-2 in conference and 0-1 in region, and the AIA 1A West Region Eagles’ record is 2-2 overall, 2-2 in conference and 0-0 in region.
“They’re a good team and well coached,” said Patriots head coach Adam Gibson about the Eagles. “They execute plays and extend plays. They beat us last year off of four big turnovers on our end.”
The Patriots lost 54-12 to the Eagles last season.
The Eagles lost seven seniors from their 17-man roster from last year’s squad, which was eliminated from the playoffs in the first round.
MALC lost its first two games this season before beating the El Capitan Eagles 50-36 and the Phoenix Day School for the Deaf Roadrunners 62-50.
