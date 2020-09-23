FORT MOHAVE — Mohave Accelerated Learning Center’s varsity golf team defeated its counterpart from Mohave High School on Tuesday at Los Lagos Golf Club.
Patriots senior Bryant Booze carded a 43 to pace head coach Scott Gillman’s squad. Sophomore Austin Brusso added a 44, junior Josh Neal shot a 45 and junior Daniel Stein finished with a 47 for the victors, who had placed second in their previous matches.
For Thunderbirds coach Mike Giannamore, senior Alex Cotter and freshman Grant Collins led the way with 53 apiece, while sophomore Bradley Adams pitched in with a 64.
Next up for MHS is a trip to Lee Williams on Tuesday. MALC will host Kingman and Bradshaw Mountain on the same day at Los Lagos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.