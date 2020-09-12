FORT MOHAVE — Members of Mohave Accelerated Learning Center and Mohave High School golf teams were in the swing of things Thursday at Los Lagos Golf Club, where they played a quad match that included Lee Williams and Kingman High.
The favored and experienced Volunteers prevailed with a total of 165 shots. MALC placed second with 206, edging the Bulldogs by three; the Thunderbirds rounded out the scoring with 261 strokes.
MALC junior Josh Neal shot a 45 to pace the Patriots, while senior Bryant Booze registered a 50. Sophomore Hunter Fauble added a 59, while junior Stein Daniel finished at 60 strokes.
For the T-birds, freshman Grant Collins carded a 56; senior Alex Cotter scored 61 and sophomore Emily Tipton wrapped up with a 65.
The victorious Volunteers were carried by juniors Cole Finch and Brady Clark, who carded 39 apiece, while sophomore Robert Brackett pitched in with 40.
To begin the season, MALC head coach Scott Gillman’s squad has placed second in consecutive four-team contests.
Said assistant coach Scott Neal: “Our young players continue to improve early in the season. It will be difficult to challenge regional powerhouses like Prescott and Flagstaff, but MALC can definitely compete with Kingman, Mohave, Bradshaw Mountain, Mingus and Coconino this year.
“Many of our players worked hard over the summer to prepare on their own. Some of that work is paying off early right now,” added Neal.
MHS head coach Michael Giannamore was traveling out of state; athletics director Amanda Amann filled in for Thursday’s contest.
Next up for the Patriots and MHS boys is a Tuesday trip to Cerbat, where they will square off against Lee Williams and Flagstaff.
The Lady T-birds are slated to visit Prescott for a match Wednesday and then Bradshaw Mountain on Thursday.
