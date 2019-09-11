FORT MOHAVE — Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots senior Dakota Gillman continued his dominance on the greens by shooting a 1-under 35 to outscore all of his foes at Los Lagos Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.
MALC shot 21-over to top its Flagstaff Eagles counterparts’ second-place 33-over to win the team event — and the Mohave T-birds placed third, out of three high schools, at 111-over.
“The wind was pretty tough today,” Gillman said. “It probably was going 20 to 25 mph.
“So, today it was just about managing the golf course and keeping the ball in play.”
Gillman said he and “his buddy,” senior Trevor Price, both had two birdies, but “I just managed to get more pars out there and find a way to get the ball in the hole.”
Price finished second at 1-over 37.
MALC head golf coach Scott Gillman echoed his son’s assessment concerning the windy conditions.
“The course was ready to go into reseed, so they chomped it down,” Coach Gillman said. “So, the greens, the course, was playing unusually rougher, and the winds added to the difficulty.
“So, a 1-under round today is absolutely a good score.”
Eagles sophomore Tor Jacobson placed third with a 3-over 39; Patriots sophomore Josh Neal came in fourth at 8-over 44; and Eagles senior Bryson Cernohous shot a 9-over 45 to round out the top five.
The Eagles had four golfers who finished sixth through ninth, respectively: Senior Joseph Del Giorgio shot 10-over 46; junior Matt Lyons and sophomore Sophia Del Giorgio each shot 11-over 47; and junior Josh Lenners shot 12-over 48.
Patriots senior Zach Neal rounded out the top 10 at 13-over 49; and T-birds junior Alex Cotter came in 11th at 17-over 53.
Mohave head coach Mike Giannamore said his T-birds are doing well.
“They are getting progressively better,” Giannamore said. “So, we started off ... a little tough on the year — and are getting better.
The kids seem to enjoy golf, so we’re just happy to play.”
GILLMAN ’N’ PRICE:
MALC’s one-two punch of Gillman and Price have been a force, as the Patriots’ duo has helped them win all four of their matches this season.
Price shot a 1-under 35 to lead the Patriots to victory against the host Lee Williams High School Volunteers at the Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course in Kingman on Aug. 27.
Gillman and Volunteers sophomore Cole Finch each finished tied for second at an even-36, as the Patriots shot 12-over to edge the second-place 20-over Volunteers.
The Kingman High School Bulldogs finished third, out of three squads, at 74-over.
Volunteers sophomore Brady Clark finished third at 1-over 37 and his teammate, freshman Robert Brackett, rounded out the top five at 4-over 40.
MALC freshman Austin Brusso placed sixth at 6-over 42, MALC senior Zach Neal came in seventh at 7-over 43, Kingman’s Coleton Padilla fnished eighth at 10-over 46, MALC sophomore Josh Neal placed ninth at 12-over 48 and Lee Williams junior Evan Fulton rounded out the top 10 at 15-over 51.
MALC WINS
JAMBOREE
Gillman shot 1-under 35 to lead the host Patriots to their triumph over the T-birds at Los Lagos Golf Club on Aug. 29.
Price placed second at 1-over 37, Zach Neal came in third at 3-over 39, Brusso finished fourth at 11-over and Zach Neal rounded out the top five — all Patriots — at 12-over 48.
Five T-birds placed from sixth through 10th, respectively: Sophomore Hayden Williams shot 28-over 64, junior Gabe Vollaire, freshman Bradley Adams and Cotter each shot 32-over 68, and junior Caleb Fearing 33-over 69.
GILLMAN ’N’ PRICE SHINE AT COCONINO
Price and Gillman shot 1-over 37 apiece to tie for the individual title at the Continental Country Club during a four-team competition hosted by the Cocconino High School Panthers on Sept. 3.
Lenners came in third at 3-over 39, Panthers freshman Garrett Mercer placed fourth at 4-over 40 and Page High School Sand Devils senior Ezra Larson, Mercer and Jacobson each rounded out the top five at 5-over 41.
Only two shots separated the top three squads that were vying for the team title.
The Patriots prevailed to earn the team title by shooting 26-over, which edged the Flagstaff Eagles’ second-place 27-over performance.
The Panthers came in third — just one shot behind the Eagles and two shots behind the Patriots — at 28-over.
Sand Devils freshman Chad Wood came in eighth at 8-over 44, Lyons and Panthers junior Dylan Barr each placed tied for ninth at 9-over 45 and Coconino junior Ryan Gardner finished 11th at 46-over.
Results compiled by Patriots assistant coach Scott Neal.
