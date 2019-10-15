BULLHEAD CItY — Summer Zimmerman and Manuella Modiera combined for 12 kills Tuesday night to power the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Patriots to a 3-0 victory over San Pasqual Valley.
The Lady Patriots won the best-of-five match in three games by scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-10.
Zimmerman led the attack with seven kills — she was 17-for-22 on spike attempts — while Modiera had five kills and was successful on 12 of 15 attack hits. Rylee Hoekstra added two kills on 8-for-8 hitting.
Zimmerman also had a team-leading five blocks. Maisy Mulligan recorded 12 assists and Natali Handlin had seven.
Mulligan served for 13 points, including three aces, while Sonoma Deal had six service points, including two aces.
The Patriots improved to 4-12 for the season with their second win in six home matches. They return to action Friday at San Pasqual Valley, in Winterhaven, California, before traveling to Anthem Prep on Oct. 22. MALC’s final home match will be against River Valley on Oct. 24 for Senior Night.
