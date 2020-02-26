WILLIAMS — Ray Dimick’s Mohave Accelerated Learning Center varsity baseball team dismantled host Williams High School, 13-4, in the 2020 season opener for both clubs.
On the hill for the visiting Patriots (part of the 1A West conference) was senior Zach Neal, who earned the victory by keeping the Vikings (a 1A Central squad) in check for four innings. Trevor Price tossed the final three frames to close out the game.
At the plate, Neal went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI, while his brother Josh Neal was 2-4 and knocked in a pair as well. Price and Tyson Banks each had two hits and brought home a couple runs apiece.
MALC’s next game is slated for Tuesday, when the Anthem Prep Eagles come to Bullhead City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.