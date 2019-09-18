PHOENIX (AP) — Miguel Rojas had a career-high six RBI, including a three-run double, and the Miami Marlins rallied past the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-6 on Tuesday night.
The Marlins pounded 17 hits to beat Arizona for the fourth time in six tries this year. The Diamondbacks’ slim playoff hopes took another hit with the loss: They’re 5 ½ games behind the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers for the second NL wild-card spot with 10 to play.
The Diamondbacks led 4-2 after five innings. Left-hander Alex Young had a solid start, giving up two runs over five innings. Matt Andriese (5-5) came on in relief and gave up three runs — all with two outs in the sixth — when Rojas hit his bases-clearing double.
The Marlins extended their lead to 10-4 in the seventh with five more runs. Miami sent nine batters to the plate during the rally, which was capped by Rojas’ two-run single. Arizona’s Jimmie Sherfy gave up all five runs without recording an out.
Caleb Smith (9-10) got the win, giving up four runs over five innings. Bryan Holaday had three hits, including his fourth homer of the season. Rojas had three doubles — in the third, sixth and ninth innings — and finished with four hits.
Kevin Cron hit a pinch-hit, solo homer for the Diamondbacks. It was his sixth in the big leagues. He hit 39 homers in the minors this season, mostly at Triple-A Reno.
The Diamondbacks had 13 hits.
