BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Accelerated Learning Center’s Carol Martin returned from Bagdad with her first Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A varsity volleyball head coaching victory on Tuesday night.
Martin’s Lady Patriots edged the Lady Sultans 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22 on the road at Bagdad High School during their AIA 1A West Region match.
“It was nice,” said Martin about her first AIA 1A varsity volleyball league victory as MALC’s head coach after being MALC’s junior varsity head coach for the five previous seasons. “I was glad the girls were able to pull it out.”
Summer Zimmerman went 12 for 14 serving, with two aces, while recording five points, 11 kills and two blocks for the Patriots.
MALC’s Wally Keltner went 18 for 20 serving, with five aces and 14 points.
Manuela Madeira recorded eight kills and three blocks and Sonoma Deal had six kills and one block for the Patriots.
“The sets were very close and exciting,” Martin said. “Our serving was not consistent the first couple sets, but we settled down and got our serves in the court.
“We reacted to the ball better the last couple of sets and our offense was finding the holes in their defense.
“We kept our composure and did not let our mistakes get to us as much the last two sets.”
MALC setters Maisy Mulligan and Natali Handlin “played really smart,” Martin said.
MALC’s record is 1-7 overall, 1-2 in conference and 1-1 in region, while Bagdad’s record is 2-5 overall, 2-4 in conference and 1-1 in region.
Statistics courtesy of Martin, records courtesy of aiaonline.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.