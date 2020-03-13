MOHAVE VALLEY — Mother Nature couldn’t stop the Route 66 baseball tourney’s opening games Thursday, despite water-logged forecasts.
She did, however, bring the event to a halt later in the day.
The Mohave Valley High School varsity Thunderbirds seized the opportunity early and played a pair, wherein they prevailed 2-0 over Central Union (of El Centro, California) before slipping 2-1 against Southwest of El Centro.
In Mohave’s morning victory, senior Brandon Lopez — held to a strict 45-pitch limit imposed by his coaches — blanked the Spartans for four-plus innings before reliever Cameron Valdivia sealed the deal in short order.
Under a brooding sky, the first four frames proved scoreless despite a hodge-podge of hits, walks, stolen bases, errors, wild pitches, passed balls — come what may.
Lopez was especially sharp in the second and third innings, keeping the Spartans off-balance and coaxing them into three straight groundouts.
“I felt really good and zoned in,” said Lopez, who registered three strikeouts on the mound. “I’m really confident in our team and knew we had a chance to win.”
Although it appeared Mohave got on the board in the top of the fourth, the would-be run — delivered via a sacrifice fly — was erased by the umpires, who ultimately decided the baserunner didn’t properly tag up.
Mohave shook it off and bounced back in the next frame. Two sophomores paved the way, as Devin McDaniel walked and advanced when Yahir Acero reached on a fielder’s choice. Soon thereafter, senior Brayden Jones ripped a two-run single to simultaneously start and cap the scoring.
During the Spartans’ final at-bat, Lopez was moved to center field, which paid instant dividends in the form of a diving catch.
Thunderbirds assistant coach Todd Jones said he was impressed by Lopez, particularly for his pitching performance.
“He’s going to be one of our horses,” said Jones. “He’s always getting ahead of the batters.”
Mohave took the field again roughly a half-hour later, with intermittent sunshine teasing everyone on hand.
Head coach Rex Roediger’s T-birds had less luck against the heralded Southwest Eagles.
It looked promising out of the gate, as ubiquitous Lopez scooted home on sophomore River Borland’s RBI single in the first inning.
In the home half, Southwest threatened starter Jones, but he chalked up three Ks amid a trio of baserunners to emerge unscathed.
In the third, junior Rex Roediger — the team’s sturdy backstop — walked but eventually got nailed at third base on a controversial play. The Eagles’ batters soon took advantage by manufacturing the tying run.
Mohave couldn’t muster any offense in the top of the fourth. Moments later, Southwest surged ahead with an RBI single against reliever Borland.
Eagles pitcher Nate Holguien went the distance.
T-birds assistant Jones said he was proud of his players’ effort.
“We played with a lot of heart and grit,” he said. Take away our two errors and we would win it.”
Dust Devils fall twice
The Dust Devils played better in their mid-afternoon affair, coming up one run short, 6-5 against Central Union, after getting blanked in their opener, 6-0 to The Meadows of Las Vegas.
“We came out flat,” said River Valley coach Billy Fregozo in the aftermath of his squad’s lackluster loss to The Meadows.
Weather permitting, the Dust Devils look for redemption today. But the region was under a flash-flood watch, according to the National Weather Service.
There’s also COVID-19, the novel coronavirus whose impact on schools and sporting events has been immeasurable.
