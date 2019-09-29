Might as well jump

Mohave High School’s Maya Radic serves during the T-birds’ semifinal loss to the Kingman High School Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs ended up beating the Kingman Academy Tigers in the final to win the 2019 Colorado River Volleyball Invitational at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The T-birds defeated Kingman Academy, Laughlin, Mohave Accelerated Learning Center and Kingman before losing in the semis. The River Valley High School Dust Devils hosted the invite and fell in the semifinals to the Tigers. “We played some of the best volleyball we played this year, and unfortunately the injuries occurred at a bad time,” said Dust Devils head coach Gary Morrow about Dust Devils’ Bruke Zozaya and Rachel Doolin, who suffered injuries in the semifinals.The Dust Devils beat Kingman Academy, Laughlin and Kingman before the semis. MALC lost to River Valley, Mohave, Kingman Academy and to Kingman twice.