WASHINGTON (AP) — With all of that October experience, no wonder Justin Turner and the rest of the Los Angeles Dodgers managed to produce a postseason inning unlike any other: seven runs, all scored with two outs and two strikes.
Turner’s three-run homer capped a startling and record-setting rally in the sixth as the Dodgers roughed up $140 million starter-turned-reliever Patrick Corbin and beat the Washington Nationals 10-4 on Sunday night to grab a 2-1 lead in their NL Division Series.
Russell Martin and pinch-hitter Kiké Hernández added a pair of two-run doubles in the sixth as LA became the first team in major league history to score that many two-out, two-strike runs in one postseason inning. Martin tacked on a two-run homer in the ninth.
The Dodgers can advance to the NL Championship Series for the fourth consecutive year by closing the best-of-five NLDS in Game 4 at Washington today, when LA sends Rich Hill to the mound against Max Scherzer.
And to think: Things were not looking all that good for the Dodgers, who entered the sixth trailing 2-1 after Juan Soto’s two-run homer off eventual winner Hyun-Jin Ryu in the first and Max Muncy’s solo shot off Washington starter Aníbal Sánchez in the fifth.
That seemed to wake up LA’s offense.
Well, it was either that or the fact that Sánchez, who struck out nine, was gone to begin the sixth. In came Corbin, the lefty who started — and lost — Game 1 of the NLDS and hadn’t made a relief appearance since 2017, when he only made one.
It continued Nationals manager Dave Martinez’s penchant for pushing his starters to appear in relief in the playoffs, which had been deemed necessary because of his club’s NL-worst bullpen — and had been working.
Needless to say, not this time against the Dodgers, who lost in the World Series each of the past two years and led the league with 106 wins in 2019, 13 more than the Nationals.
After Cody Bellinger snapped his 0-for-8 start to the series with a single, Corbin struck out the next two hitters. That’s when it all fell apart for Washington.
Pinch-hitter David Freese, the MVP of the 2011 NLCS and World Series for St. Louis, singled to put runners on the corners for LA. Then Martin came through in his first game of this NLDS, hitting a two-run double on a 2-2 slider that landed on the warning track in left-center, putting the visitors ahead 3-2.
Hernández connected on a 1-2 slider from Corbin for yet another two-run double to left-center, making it 5-2 with a hit off the base off the wall.
After Muncy was intentionally walked, Corbin departed, replaced by Wander Suero, who promptly served up a full-count fastball that Turner lofted to the back of the visiting bullpen beyond left field.
Suddenly, it was 8-2, and with baseball’s ERA leader this season, Ryu, done after going five innings and allowing two runs, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pieced together the remaining 12 outs with five relievers.
That included closer Kenley Jansen, who hadn’t pitched in a game since Sept. 28, and threw a 1-2-3 ninth Sunday, including a pair of strikeouts.
BRAVES 3, CARDINALS 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Through injuries and slumps, demotions and disappointments, Dansby Swanson and Adam Duvall got ready for the big moment.
When it arrived, they were ready.
Swanson hit a tying double with two outs in the ninth inning and Duvall delivered a two-run single as the Atlanta Braves rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Division Series.
“They never quit. They never give up,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “The heart and desire and will is unbelievable in those guys.”
Atlanta had managed just four hits off Adam Wainwright and Andrew Miller before breaking through against closer Carlos Martínez. With runners on the corners, Swanson tied it at 1 with a drive off the wall in left.
Swanson pumped his arms as he celebrated after his third hit of the game. He came through after an intentional walk to Brian McCann — Swanson’s .187 batting average with runners in scoring position was the lowest in the majors this year among qualified players.
“I love Dansby in those situations. I always have,” Snitker said. “That kid lives for that moment.”
Game 4 is today at Busch Stadium. Atlanta needs one more win to advance to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2001.
This is the first time the Braves have led a postseason series since they were up 2-1 on San Francisco in the 2002 NLDS. They lost the final two games that year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.