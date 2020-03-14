NEEDLES — Mohave High School’s varsity team dominated The Meadows of Las Vegas, 7-2, on Friday in Route 66 baseball tourney action at Needles High School.
A panoply of Thunderbirds delivered at the plate, while pitchers Cameron Valdivia and Devin McDaniel combined to keep the Mustangs at arm’s length.
Afterward, T-birds assistant coach Ray Burger sounded cautiously optimistic.
“We aren’t all the way there yet, but we’re coming around,” he said.
On a breezy afternoon with clouds enveloping mountaintops, Mohave scored in all four frames of the abbreviated affair.
In a busy first inning, River Borland put MHS on the board with an RBI single. The Meadows responded, generating a pair of runs courtesy of a walk, stolen bases and wild pitches.
But the Mustangs wouldn’t dent the plate thereafter.
Rex Roediger’s two-run knock supplied a lead the T-birds wouldn’t relinquish, then Brayden Jones added an RBI double for a 4-2 advantage.
McDaniel took over on the hill, whereupon the Mustangs tried a double steal — only to have Jones’ frozen-rope throw nail the lead runner at home plate.
With bat in hand in the third, McDaniel ripped a double and ultimately coasted home on Eduardo Ruiz’s hit to deep short. Mikey Panto followed with an RBI for a 6-2 lead.
In the final inning, Roediger would walk, steal and eventually score on Borland’s sacrifice fly to complete the scoring.
On Saturday, the T-birds returned to River Valley High and swept a pair: They ran roughshod over Many Farms, 14-0, before pasting Williams High, 15-2.
In the latter blowout, pitcher Brandon Lopez kept the Vikings in check before Borland finished them off.
Mohave fell behind 2-1 but didn’t take long to explode offensively and bust the game open. Jones sparked the assault with a triple and strolled home on Lopez’s home run.
“The way we came alive after a slow start says a lot about us,” said assistant coach Todd Jones.
