BULLHEAD CITY -— The Mohave High School varsity boys soccer team took down rival River Valley 9-1 on Friday night in a game abbreviated by the mercy rule at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Thunderbirds head coach Matt Camacho asserted there were a couple of key factors to the victory.
“Our positioning and keeping possession of the ball,” he said. “It’s hard for the other team to score when you dominate possession, which we did for roughly 70% of the time.”
After going scoreless for nearly the first 12 minutes, the T-birds’ Roberto Perez blasted one past Dust Devils’ goalkeeper Kyle Buffett to break the drought. Just moments later, Logan Burgess appeared to have made it 2-0, but an offside call nullified his would-be score.
Burgess would strike back 17 minutes before intermission, drilling a shot into the back of the Devils’ net.
That tally led to a domino effect for the eventual victors, as Gabe Garcia registered a goal for a 3-0 advantage, which swiftly stretched to a half-dozen. The match’s outcome appeared imminent before halftime, though Dyllon Pagett got River Valley on the board to trim the deficit to 7-1.
Midway through the first half, River Valley co-captain Travis Heinrichs was knocked down in pursuit of the ball and, according to coach Kenny Read, sustained a broken arm.
In a relatively uneventful second half, the Thunderbirds methodically notched two more goals to put the game away before its premature ending.
Even so, Camacho appreciated the Devils’ effort.
“River Valley is progressing in the right direction,” he said, adding that both teams are young.
The Dust Devils welcome Lake Havasu on Monday night, while Mohave travels to Desert Edge on Tuesday.
